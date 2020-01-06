Ellen DeGeneres Enlists Dua Lipa to Prank Shoppers With Her Song Lyrics In Must-See Video

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 9:07 AM
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
New year, same Ellen!
Ellen DeGeneres can't stop pranking people, and we wouldn't have it any other way. On her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host loves to put her staff in precarious situations all the time. From scaring the daylights out of them to making sure they embarrass themselves in front of random strangers, nothing is off limit.
The queen of daytime TV recruited musician Dua Lipa to help her with her latest prank. In the video, the host sent Dua and one of her writers Lauren out into the world to mess with unsuspecting strangers. The unlikely pair walked across the store World Market in Los Angeles and spoke only the lyrics to the songs "New Rules" and "Don't Start Now."
In case you're wondering, no, those aren't very easy songs to fit into regular conversation. In fact, the ridiculous nature of some of the lyrics made for some hilarious oversharing moments between unsuspecting shoppers.
Verses like, "Did a full 180, crazy / Thinking 'bout the way I was / Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe / But look at where I ended up" or "My love, he makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else / But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself," were all fair game.
Dua may be a musician first, but something tells us she could have a future in acting. The way she stared down shoppers and shared her heart with them in song form was absolutely hilarious. Luckily for both women, many of the people they spoke to had very encouraging words to offer.
After Dua told one woman that her love makes her feel like nobody else, she was greeted with a word of encouragement. "That's the people you want to be around," the shopper shared while sneakily trying to get away. She then awkwardly offered the singer a high-five in hopes it would stop her from revealing any more intimate details of her love life in a store. Dua nailed this prank!
We can't wait to see what other pranks Ellen has up her sleeve for this year!
