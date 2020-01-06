Kim Kardashian Slams Troll Who Claimed She Didn't Donate to Australia Fires

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fired back at a fan that accused her of not donating towards the devastating Australian bushfires. In a since-deleted tweet, a troll took aim at Kim, which prompted the mom of four to address their claims.

She responded, "Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything."

Prior to this, the KKW Beauty mogul retweeted several articles highlighting the devastation caused by the fires, which have teared through New South Wales and killed at least 23 people and about half a billion animals since September, to bring awareness to the situation that has been unfolding. Kim also tweeted, "Climate change is real," but didn't specify if she had donated to relief efforts and organizations.

Taking to Instagram, Kim re-posted teeth whitening brand Hi-Smile's pledge to donate $100,000 to the Australian Red Cross, WIRES Wildlife Rescue and NSW Rural Fire Service in her Stories, encouraging her millions of followers to get involved.