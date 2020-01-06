Priyanka Chopra's Golden Globes After Party Look Is Her Riskiest Yet

A night to remember!

The 2020 Golden Globes came and went with many star studded moments and appearances, but no one shined brighter than Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas. The pair turned the awards show into a date night and made sure to have the most fun throughout the entire event. But when the cameras stopped rolling at the show, the two jetted off for a sweet dinner and Priyanka rocked one of her sexiest looks to date.

After the ceremony, Priyanka and Nick were photographed outside celebrity hotspot Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles. Priyanka donned a sheer hip hugging ensemble with beautiful sparkly designs on the sides. She paired the chic look with strappy black heels and a simple, yet elegant black top.

She definitely switched things up from the gorgeous bubble gum pink off-the-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown, with just a dash of old Hollywood glamour that she was rocking on the red carpet. Leave it to Priyanka to absolutely stun twice in one night.