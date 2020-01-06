Here's Why Russell Crowe, Octavia Spencer and More Stars Were MIA During the 2020 Golden Globes

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 7:57 AM
The 2020 Golden Globes were a star-studded affair, but a few celebs were noticeably absent from the ceremony.
On Sunday, Hollywood's A-list performers stepped out to attended the 77th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais. While nominees like Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, and Margot Robbie were all in attendance at the ceremony, fans noticed a number of stars were missing from the award show.
So, where were Russell Crowe, Octavia Spencer and Christian Bale? When Aniston and Witherspoon took the stage to present at the top of the show, they announced Crowe as the winner of the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, for his work in The Loudest Voice. After announcing Crowe as the winner, Aniston told the crowd that the actor was not in attendance because he's at home in Australia "protecting his family" from the devastating fires.
Aniston went on to read a message from Crowe, sent along in case he won.
"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based," Crowe's message began. "We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future."
Crowe also posted a video about the fires after his Golden Globes win, thanking his cast and showing the work he's doing in Australia. A shiny award could also be seen in Crowe's video message.
Well, since she won’t be worn to the #Globes tonight because someone (uh me) is congested, coughing and in full blown sweat 😓 mode....We thought we’d wish all nominees the best time tonight especially first timers!!! #fluseason
Octavia Spencer was also expected to attend the Golden Globes on Sunday, but unfortunately she's battling the flu. The actress took to Instagram to make the best of the situation with a humorous post.
Along with a photo of the wig she'd planned on wearing to the ceremony, Spencer wrote, "Well, since she won't be worn to the #Globes tonight because someone (uh me) is congested, coughing and in full blown sweat mode....We thought we'd wish all nominees the best time tonight especially first timers!!!"
Spencer also added the #fluseason hashtag.
Ford v Ferrari star Christian Bale was also MIA from the ceremony on Sunday, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. However, as E! News previously shared, the actor was under the weather and unable to travel to Los Angeles for the award show.
We're wishing Bale and Spencer a speedy recovery! And you can learn more about the relief efforts in Australia HERE.
