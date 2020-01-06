Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerly Make Rare Appearance Together at the Golden Globes

Margot Robbie stunned on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, and with her was none other than her husband Tom Ackerly!

The famously private couple made a rare appearance together at last night's award ceremony, taking a moment to snap a pic with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi before heading into Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel where the show was held. Robbie was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Bombshell, and DeGeneres was the 2020 recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

Inside the event, Robbie and Ackerly—who met in 2014 and married in December 2016—were attached at the hip. The two lovebirds were photographed together during the live broadcast, with Ackerly wrapping his arms around his wife who was leaning her back against him in an adorable moment.

Robbie and Ackerly weren't the only cute couples at the star-studded award show.