Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are the Chicest Couple at the 2020 Golden Globes After-Party

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre & Amanda Williams | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 7:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, 2020 Golden Globes, After Party

BACKGRID

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn just proved once again they never go out of style.

The 30-year-old singer and the 28-year-old actor attended the Creative Artists Agency's 2020 Golden Globes after-party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Swift dazzled in a sparkly black dress for the outing and accessorized her look with a chic metallic clutch. She also donned a glamorous half-up, half-down 'do and sported her signature red lip. 

As for Alwyn, he looked dapper in his classic tuxedo.

According to an eyewitness, the couple grabbed a drink together at the bar and spent the night mingling with the other guests. 

"They looked inseparable and really in love," the insider said.  "Taylor had her arm on Joe, and she leaned in to kiss him several times."

It was certainly a big night for the couple. Swift was nominated in the Best Original Song in a Motion Picture category for her Cats song "Beautiful Ghosts" with Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Photos

2020 Golden Globes After-Party Pics

Alwyn also enjoyed the evening with his Harriet co-stars. The film was a contender in two categories: Cynthia Erivo was up for Best Performance by an Actress in Motion Picture (Drama) for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman and her song with Joshua Brian Campbell, "Stand Up," was in the running for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.

 

The Lover star wore a floral ballgown for the award show's ceremony.

 

Joe Alwyn, 2020 Golden Globes, After Party

BACKGRID

Swift and Alwyn weren't the only stars at the party.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Olivia Coleman, Hailey Bieber, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Daniel Craig, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, and Shay Mitchell were just a few of the other celebrities in attendance. The party's decor featured beautiful white floral decorations, gold drapery hanging from the ceiling and a big, bright CAA sign. There were also tents with white couches and blush pillows. Attendees ate cheeseburgers, fried rice, noodles, brownies and more.

To see more after-party pics, check out the gallery.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 11 PM. Catch the repeat show on 6 January at 7AM only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Joe Alwyn , 2020 Golden Globes , Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.