Josie Totah Is the New Saved By the Bell Star

There's a new queen bee at Bayside High. E! News can confirm Josie Totah will star in the new Saved By the Bell coming to the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.
The Hollywood Reporter first broke news of Totah's casting.
Totah will play Lexi, the most popular girl—and a cheerleader—at Bayside who is just as loved as she is feared by her classmates. The new Saved By the Bell also features original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their roles of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano in the reboot. They're also on board as producers. Tracy Wigfield of 30 Rock and Great News is behind the new version of the series.
The new Saved By the Bell picks up with Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who has yet to officially be confirmed as returning to the series) sending low-income students to affluent high schools, including Bayside High.
Totah previously starred in NBC's Champions from Mindy Kaling. Following the show's cancellation, she came out as transgender in an essay for Time in 2018. Her other recent credits include The Other Two and No Good Nick.
Saved By the Bell is just one of the many new original shows coming to Peacock. The streamer also has a Battlestar Galactica reboot from Sam Esmail, Dr. Death starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater, Brand New World with Demi Moore, Emmy Rossum's Angelyne and new seasons of A.P. Bio, a new Psych movie and Ed Helms in Rutherford Falls. A Punky Brewster revival starring Soleil Moon Frye is also in the works.
Peacock will also be home to a Saturday Night Live docuseries Who Wrote That, an original talk show from Jimmy Fallon and a weekly late-night series starring Amber Ruffin with Seth Meyers as executive producer.
In terms of classic shows, Peacock will be the exclusive home to The Office and Parks and Recreation, and also feature 30 Rock, Cheers, Frasier, Will & Grace, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and more.
No official premiere date for Saved By the Bell has been announced.
