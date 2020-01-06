The Vampire Diaries Stars Have an Epic Reunion at 2020 Golden Globes After-Party

It's a Vampire Diaries reunion!

Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley attended the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards after-party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday. The Damon Salvatore and Stefan Salvatore stars looked dapper in their sharp suits as they posed for pictures on the red carpet. Somerhalder also smiled for the cameras alongside Nikki Reed.

Once inside, Wesley reunited with Dobrev, who stunned in a sparkly red number. The former co-stars captured the precious moment with a photo.

However, this wasn't the only party the co-stars attended. An insider saw Somerhalder and Reed chatting with the Elena Gilbert celeb at Netflix's big bash.

Both soirées were star-studded events. Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Martin Scorsese, Robert de Niro, Ana de Armas, Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern were just a few of the celebrities to attend Netflix's after-party.