This Is Us Surprise Season 4 Guest Star Revealed: It's John Legend

When This Is Us returns, the Pearson family will be joined by one legendary guest star. Yep, we're talking about John Legend.

E! News can confirm The Voice coach will appear in the season four midseason premiere, his appearance first teased back in November as a "very special guest." In a promo that aired during the 2020 Golden Globes, Legend appears behind a piano.

"Lights and Shadow," the first This Is Us episode since November 2019, features Kevin (Justin Hartley) still on the search for romance. Meanwhile, Kate (Chrissy Metz) meets Toby's (Chris Sullivan) Crossfit friends and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) travels to Los Angeles to be with Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

The midseason finale of This Is Us introduced a new timeline and new drama. Viewers saw Rebecca lost on Thanksgiving, roughly a year in the future from the current present day. In that time, Randall and Kevin were not speaking.