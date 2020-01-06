Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario Recycled Her Wedding Dress For the 2020 Golden Globes

by emily belfiore | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 5:54 AM
We're having déjà vu!
On Sunday, Troian Bellisario proved that any dress can be award show-worthy—even her wedding dress. Taking to Instagram to share a fun behind-the-scenes moment with her husband Patrick J. Adams, the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed that she rocked the dress she said "I do" in to a 2020 Golden Globes after party.
"Wore half my wedding dress," her caption began. "Home by 11. Eating ice cream. Happy #goldenglobes2020." In the photo, Troian can be seen feeding the Suits star a spoonful of ice cream while donning the bottom half of her Cortana Bridal gown, which she donned at the duo's rustic nuptials back in 2016.
This time around, she paired the high-waisted pleated skirt with a silky beige tank top. For their big day, however, the Where'd You Go, Bernadette? star opted for a silky ivory top that featured a sweetheart neckline and sheer sleeves to create the ultimate boho bridal look. Fans will also recall that Troian accessorized the look with an ornate gold crown as well.
The longtime couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their family and friends, which included fellow PLL stars Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Lulu Brud and Keegan Allen, in a three-day camp-themed "Fort Day" ceremony.
Guests slept in small white tents during the festivities, which Troian later explained was inspired by an impromptu fort date that the couple had during the early stages of their relationship.
"8 years ago we were two friends who had shared very little time together," she wrote on Instagram. "We were tired and overworked and just wanted to have some peace and quiet. So he invited me over to his apartment where he had built us a pillow fort."
Troian continued, "He stapled sheets and Christmas lights to the ceiling. We shut the door to the world outside. We didn't answer our phones. And over pancakes and movies. Long late night conversations and sleep, we got to know each other a little better. That was the first fort day."
If I could I would wear a veil every day. (📸 by @selkiehom )
"Each year after that our fort got a little bigger until 3 years ago our fort was a brand new home," her post continued. "Our first that we bought together. And in the still and the quiet of that ‘fort day' he asked me to marry him."
She concluded the heartfelt message, writing, "Any of the tough times we've had making 8 years of long distance work was worth it. The pining. The missing. The quiet nights alone believing that it would be worth it. We were right to believe in us. And not only did we believe @halfadams but everyone around us did too."
