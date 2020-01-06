EXCLUSIVE!

Awkwafina Has a Message For Her Dad After Historic 2020 Golden Globes Win

by emily belfiore | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 4:52 AM

We can testify that Awkwafina had the best time at the 2020 Golden Globes.

On Sunday, the actress made history as the first winner of Asian descent to take home Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. While accepting the award, Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum joked, "I'd like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally. I told you I'd get a job, Dad."

After taking home the award, the rapper-turned-actress chatted with E! News' Jason Kennedy backstage and gave her proud pop another hilarious shout-out.

"Hi, Dad…I love you," she said into the camera. "I know that you wanted me to be a dentist, but that's okay because this happened. So, it's tight…Thanks, Pops!"

Reflecting on the moment she heard her name called, The Farewell star recalled feeling the love from her table of co-stars. "It's a pretty cool thing," Awkwafina said. "They're an incredible…everyone at my table is incredible. [Director] Lulu Wang, the woman who plays my grandma [Zhao Shuzhen], yeah."

She continued, "When I first heard it, I just said it's like my nervous system detached from, like, my head. It's an outer body experience, but, um, very overwhelming and surreal."

As for what it was like to attend her first Golden Globes ever, the Ocean's Eight star told Jason that it was thrilling to be among the actors she had admired for so long.

"I think I just grazed Nicole Kidman and I was like, ‘I got to keep going,'" she said. "It's a very intimidating crowd, but you know, I think, at the same time, it's like, these are your idols. People you've idolized and people you look up to."

She also acknowledged being a Golden Globes newbie in her acceptance speech, saying, "This is great…If I fall upon hard times I can sell this, so that's good. First of all, thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press. I've never been to the Golden Globes, so I'm here now, and... it's great." 

Giving her The Farewell family a sweet tribute, she added, "I'd like to thank the woman who plays my grandma in The Farewell, Zhao Shuzhen. Thank you. And most importantly, to Lulu Wang, our incredible director. You gave me this chance, the chance of a lifetime, and you taught me so much. Just filming this story, being with you is incredible."  

You go, girl!

