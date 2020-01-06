Awkwafina Has a Message For Her Dad After Historic 2020 Golden Globes Win

We can testify that Awkwafina had the best time at the 2020 Golden Globes.

On Sunday, the actress made history as the first winner of Asian descent to take home Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. While accepting the award, Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum joked, "I'd like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally. I told you I'd get a job, Dad."

After taking home the award, the rapper-turned-actress chatted with E! News' Jason Kennedy backstage and gave her proud pop another hilarious shout-out.

"Hi, Dad…I love you," she said into the camera. "I know that you wanted me to be a dentist, but that's okay because this happened. So, it's tight…Thanks, Pops!"

Reflecting on the moment she heard her name called, The Farewell star recalled feeling the love from her table of co-stars. "It's a pretty cool thing," Awkwafina said. "They're an incredible…everyone at my table is incredible. [Director] Lulu Wang, the woman who plays my grandma [Zhao Shuzhen], yeah."