All the 2020 Golden Globes Reunions You May Have Missed

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 8:56 PM

Be still our nostalgic hearts.

On Sunday, the biggest names in film and TV flocked to The Beverly Hilton Hotel to celebrate the 2020 Golden Globes. Thus, it wasn't surprising when former co-stars found themselves together again.

Between unexpected run-ins on the red carpet and former co-stars sitting mere feet apart, the 77th Golden Globe Awards were chock-full of nostalgia. For starters, there were plenty of Friends alums present as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Christina Applegate and Paul Rudd were all in attendance.

As E! readers surely recall, Aniston famously played Rachel Green for 10 seasons on Friends and earned an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for the role. In guest roles, Witherspoon and Applegate played Aniston's on-screen sisters.

As for Rudd? He portrayed Mike Hannigan, the husband of Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe Buffay. All four Friends veterans were nominees at the big awards show.

Of course, this mini Friends reunion wasn't the only one of merit.

Ellen DeGeneres (who received the Carol Burnett Award) and Laura Dern (who won for Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture for her work in Marriage Story) had us thinking about Ellen during the awards show.

In case you forgot, Dern famously guest starred as DeGeneres' love interest in the sitcom's historic coming out episode. Again, be still our nostalgic hearts.

And don't even get us started on the sweet Walk the Line reunion Witherspoon had with former co-star Joaquin Phoenix on the red carpet.

Take a look at some of our favorite reunions you may have missed below.

Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, 2020 Golden Globes

E!

Big Little Lies

The Big Little Lies cast were reunited at the Hollywood awards show. Dern and Kidman even shared an interview on Live From the Red Carpet!

Stellan Skarsgard, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Mamma Mia

What a night for Mamma Mia alums! Streep was nominated, Skarsgard won and Brosnan's two sons were the Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Jennifer Aniston, Christina Applegate, Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Friends

Will they be there for each other tonight? Despite not winning, we're sure this foursome will celebrate at an after-party.

Reese Witherspoon, Joaquin Phoenix, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Walk the Line

These two portrayed June Carter and Johnny Cash in Walk the Line in 2005. They clearly still have quite a bit of love for one another!

Ellen DeGeneres, Laura Dern, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Ellen

Two legends in one space. The Golden Globes were a big night for these Ellen veterans.

Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Awkwafina, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images; Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ocean's 8

We're sure Bullock and Blanchett are more than proud of their Ocean's 8 co-star on her Golden Globes win.

Saoirse Ronan, Beanie Feldstein, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Lady Bird

Besties reunited! The Lady Bird alums were both nominees at the Golden Globes.

Leo Dicaprio, Margot Robbie, Martin Scorcese, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Wolf of Wall Street

Forget Wall Street, these three A-listers came together in Beverly Hills.

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Avengers

Avengers assemble! These two Marvel movie stars attended the Golden Globes.

Kirsten Dunst, Brad Pitt, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Interview With the Vampire

How time flies! Dunst watched on as her Interview With the Vampire co-star won a Golden Globe.

What was your favorite reunion? Be sure to let us know!

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 11 PM. Catch the repeat show on 6 January at 7AM only on E!

