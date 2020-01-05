Taron Egerton & All the Other Celebs Who Brought Family Members to the 2020 Golden Globes

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 8:24 PM

The 2020 Golden Globes were a family affair.

On Sunday, the biggest names in film and TV hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 77th Golden Globe Awards. While many couples turned the awards show into a date night, others brought family to serve as a plus one.

As Pierce Brosnan's sons Dylan and Paris served as Golden Globe Ambassadors at the event, it wasn't surprising when the Die Another Day actor accompanied them down the red carpet.

Rocketman leading man Taron Egerton also brought his family along to the Hollywood awards show.

"Bursting with pride," the Robin Hood actor wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo.

As E! readers surely know, Egerton won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for his work in the Elton John musical biopic.

Of course, Brosnan and Egerton aren't the only ones who attend the Globes alongside family.

For all the celebrities who brought family to the awards show, be sure to take a peek at the pics below!

Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, families

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tom Hanks

As the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award, it was only right that he brought along his whole family. His guests included wife Rita Wilson and their children.

Jason Momoa, Zoe Kravitz, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Show

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Jason Momoa & Zoe Kravitz

The Aquaman actor shared the stage with step-daughter Zoe Kravitz. Momoa also brought wife Lisa Bonet as his plus one.

Beanie Feldstein, Sharon Feldstein, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, families

E! Entertainment

Beanie Feldstein

The Booksmart actress was joined by her mom Sharon Feldstein at the Golden Globes.

Kate McKinnon, Instagram, Golden Globes

Instagram

Kate McKinnon

The Saturday Night Live funny lady hit the awards show with her sister, Emily Lynne.

Kerry Washington, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Kerry Washington

The Scandal veteran did not attend the Golden Globes alone as she was accompanied by her mother.

Joey King, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joey King

The Act actress' mom was her plus one for the big awards show. Despite getting a "hello" from Giuliana Rancic, King's mom chose not to appear on Live From the Red Carpet.

Dylan Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan, Paris Brosnan, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, families

George Pimentel/WireImage

Pierce Brosnan

The former Bond leading man couldn't have been prouder of his two boys.

Taron Egerton, Golden Globes, Instagram

Instagram

Taron Egerton

Egerton turned his Golden Globes experience into a family affair.

What was your favorite moment from the red carpet? Be sure to let us know!

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 11 PM. Catch the repeat show on 6 January at 7AM only on E!

