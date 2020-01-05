Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Wins Best Picture Musical or Comedy at 2020 Golden Globes

If you haven't seen this movie, perhaps all of its wins tonight will change that.

During Sunday night's 2020 Golden Globes, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won several trophies including Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor thanks to Brad Pitt's role.

But towards the end of the evening, the critically acclaimed film for Best Picture Musical or Comedy.

While director and writer Quentin Tarantino was going to accept the trophy, he decided to switch things up and give producer David Hayman the floor.

"Quentin is nothing but unpredictable. A few seconds ago, he told me I was going to speak," he shared after Pierce Brosnan and Will Ferrell presented the trophy. "So a million thanks to everybody who worked on the film in front of and behind the camera."