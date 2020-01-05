Brad Pitt Says He Would've ''Shared the Raft'' in Titanic During Golden Globes Speech

Brad Pitt might not be on social media but his latest comment during his 2020 Golden Globes speech shows that he's still very much tapped into what's going on online. 

As the 56-year-old took the stage to accept his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he said what's been on a lot of our minds since we saw the classic 1997 film, Titanic. 

Remember that unforgettable scene where Jack, played by Pitt's "partner in crime" Leonardo DiCaprio, and Rose, played by Kate Winslet, are stranded in the freezing ocean. You know how it goes, Jack gives up the floating door to Rose and he just... goes. 

Well, if Pitt would have been there, the ending would have gone a bit differently. 

During his speech, Pitt acknowledged the actor, saying, "Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year his co-stars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely I know why he's an all-star, he's a gent. I wouldn't be here without you, man."

He added: "Still, I would have shared the raft." 

Now, can we get a remake of the Titanic with Hollywood's favorite duo? Maybe this time, we'll see Jack survive. 

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 11 PM. Catch the repeat show on 6 January at 7AM only on E!

