Awkwafina Wins Best Actress in a Comedy Film for The Farewell at Her First Golden Globes

Say hello to Golden Globe winner Awkwafina.
The rapper turned actress, whose real name is Nora Lum, was named Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her breakout turn in The Farewell, a heartwarming, tear-jerking, deeply personal film from director Lulu Wang.
"This is great," a visibly stunned Awkwafina said on stage. "If I fall upon hard times I can sell this, so that's good. First of all, thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press. I've never been to the Golden Globes, so I'm here now, and... it's great."
Among her myriad thank yous: "I'd like to thank the woman who plays my grandma in The Farewell, Zhao Shuzhen. Thank you. And most importantly, to Lulu Wang, our incredible director. You gave me this chance, the chance of a lifetime, and you taught me so much.
"Just filming this story, being with you is incredible. I'd like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally. I told you I'd get a job, Dad. And to my grandma, my best friend, the woman who raised me. And to my mother, Tia, who I always hoped was watching from somewhere above and I hope that she's watching now. Thank you all."
Just like The Farewell: Funny, moving, and ultimately one to remember.
The movie, about a family that gathers to celebrate a dying matriarch while taking pains to not tell her she's dying, is based on Wang's experience with her own grandmother, a story she first publicly shared on This American Life in 2016.
Shot primarily in Changchun, China, The Farewell was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.
Meanwhile, Awkwafina's competition tonight included Beanie Feldstein, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas and Emma Thompson.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 11 PM. Catch the repeat show on 6 January at 7AM only on E!