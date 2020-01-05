Phoebe Waller-Bridge Credits 2020 Golden Globes Win to Andrew Scott

It's Phoebe Waller-Bridge's moment to shine!

During Sunday night's 2020 Golden Globes, all eyes were on the Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy category. After all, there was some stiff competition.

But ultimately, Ted Danson and Kerry Washington had the honors of presenting Phoebe with the award thanks to her role as Fleabag in Fleabag.

"Oh, my god. Thank you so much, this is really heavy and cool. This really comes down to Andrew Scott, really, because that man, there was a lot of talk about the chemistry of us in the show but really, he can have chemistry with a pebble," she shared with the crowd. "So I loved being Andrew's pebble in this."

She added, "Thank you so much for bringing so much fire to this season."

During her acceptance speech, Phoebe also thanked her "amazing director" and director of photography.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2020 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

But she also had to give credit to the BBC for taking a chance on a special show.

"Thank you to BBC for picking up this little scrap of a show and bringing it all the way here," she shared. "It means the world to me. Thank you so much."

Well done, Phoebe!

