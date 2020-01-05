Find Out the "Awkward" Reason Why Brad Pitt Couldn't Bring His Mom to the Golden Globes

Congratulations, Brad Pitt!
On Sunday evening, the veteran actor took home Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2020 Golden Globes for his portrayal as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
We're sure this Golden Globe win felt particularly good since Pitt beat out several notable names in this category. In fact, it's safe to say that this category was stacked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Yes, Pitt was named the big winner tonight, but he faced some seriously tough competition—including A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood's Tom Hanks, The Two Popes' Anthony Hopkins, The Irishman's Al Pacino and The Irishman's Joe Pesci.
"You know, when I was starting out, these names that were just listed—Pacino, Pesci, Hanks and, my de facto mentor from afar Sir Tony Hopkins…were like gods to me and this is an honor in itself," Pitt gushed in his acceptance speech. "All my respect, sincerely."
Pitt previously won this same award in 1996 for his performance in 12 Monkeys.
After thanking director Quentin Tarantino and several other industry people (including his "partner-in-crime LDC," aka Leonardo DiCaprio), Pitt made sure to give a shout out to one special lady—his mom, of course. According to the Fight Club alum, his parents were unable to attend the awards show as they were in the Ozarks.
"I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn't. 'Cause, any woman I stand next to they say I'm dating," the 56-year-old actor joked. "It would just be awkward."
The industry veteran was likely referring to the many reports about his love life following his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie. Case in point: Back in September 2019, it was reported that Pitt was linked to spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa, a report an E! News source dubbed "entirely false."
Still, Pitt clearly can laugh about all the romance rumors. Congrats again, sir!
