Find Out the "Awkward" Reason Why Brad Pitt Couldn't Bring His Mom to the Golden Globes

Congratulations, Brad Pitt!

On Sunday evening, the veteran actor took home Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2020 Golden Globes for his portrayal as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

We're sure this Golden Globe win felt particularly good since Pitt beat out several notable names in this category. In fact, it's safe to say that this category was stacked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Yes, Pitt was named the big winner tonight, but he faced some seriously tough competition—including A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood's Tom Hanks, The Two Popes' Anthony Hopkins, The Irishman's Al Pacino and The Irishman's Joe Pesci.

"You know, when I was starting out, these names that were just listed—Pacino, Pesci, Hanks and, my de facto mentor from afar Sir Tony Hopkins…were like gods to me and this is an honor in itself," Pitt gushed in his acceptance speech. "All my respect, sincerely."

Pitt previously won this same award in 1996 for his performance in 12 Monkeys.