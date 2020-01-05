Taron Egerton Rockets His Way to His First Golden Globes Trophy For Rocketman

Taron Egerton has rocketed his way to his first Golden Globes win!

On Sunday night, Scarlett Johanssonand Chris Evanspresented the actor with the Golden Globes trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy.

Egerton, who played Elton Johnin Rocketman, beat out Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Craig, Roman Griffin Davis and Eddie Murphy to win the honor at the organization's 2020 ceremony.

The moment that the actor was announced as the winner, Elton John (who was sitting at a table with Egerton) celebrated as the performer took to the stage.

With a shaky voice, Egerton joked that he wished he had "written something" and went on to say how he was, "So honored to be nominated alongside legitimate icons."

"This role has changed my life, it's been the best experience of my life," he continued.

He then went on to thank the team behind the film, giving his thanks to Elton's spouse David Furnish, "For allowing me to believe I was the man to play your husband."