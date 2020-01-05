Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes, Admits to Getting "a Little Boozy"

Long may she reign!

Olivia Colman won the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's historical hit The Crown, making her the second star to take home the prize for the role.

Though she recently won an Oscar and The Crown has been an awards show favorite since its debut, no one seemed more surprised by her win than Colman herself.

"I had money on this not happening. After the last year I feel like I've been living someone else's life and now I definitely feel like I won someone else's award," she said after taking the stage.

She then continued to prove to be effortlessly charming, admitting, "I don't know what to say because I genuinely got a little bit boozy because I thought this wasn't going to happen so thank you I'm completely stumped."