Laura Dern Thankful to Give "Voice to the Voiceless" Divorce Lawyers in Hilarious Golden Globes Speech

Laura Dern gives good acceptance speech.

After the beloved actress was awarded the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5 for her work in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, she took the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. and proved that she's got jokes.

She began in the traditional heartfelt manner and it seemed as though things might stay that way for the duration. "Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. My first time I was here I was 14 years old," she started. "It's a great honor to be with you tonight and to share this evening with extraordinary fellow actors who I so admire. Thank you for your incredible work. We long to be of service to give voice to the voiceless. And thanks to the brilliant Noah Baumbach, I got to do just that. Give voice, pay tribute, to the divorce lawyer. Long, long overdue."

If you haven't checked out Marriage Story yet either in theaters or on Netflix, Dern plays the divorce attorney representing Scarlett Johansson's in her contentious split from ex Adam Driver.