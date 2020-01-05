See Brad Pitt Stop for a Photography Lesson at the 2020 Golden Globes, Because Why Not

Brad Pitt must have felt that tonight was as good a time as any to get behind the camera.
The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star, a nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, was at the 2020 Golden Globes, strolling up the red carpet, when he stopped to try out an obliging photographer's equipment.
"Now, where do I look? Right through there?... Cool," we imagine him saying as he peered through the viewfinder.
Already tonight, Quentin Tarantino won Best Original Screenplay for Once Upon a Time, one of the film's five nominations. Leonardo DiCaprio is also up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Tarantino is up for Best Director and the homage to 1969-era Hollywood is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
"You know, I mean, his films leave such a mark," Pitt told Ryan Seacrest on E! Live From the Red Carpet. "You know it's going to be something special and to see Quentin's love for the industry, the history, the city, and to see that this film was addressing that... it was good stuff."
So consider Brad Pitt—movie star, critically appreciated actor and amateur shutterbug—to be having a red-letter night so far.
He also happens to be the runaway favorite in his category, but like Tarantino, we don't like to write the ending until its inevitability is upon us.
