Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler Prove to Be Your New Comedy Dream Team at the 2020 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 6:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Should Tina Fey be worried?!

Taylor Swift proved herself to be a worthy comedic partner for Amy Poehler at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night when the unexpected pairing took the stage to present the award for Best Animated Motion Picture, which went to Missing Link

The "Lover" singer began their on-stage bit by saying, "Amy and I are excited about this next category because we both love animation." The Parks and Recreation star, however, was not OK with the 30-year-old superstar speaking on her behalf, firing back, "Speak for yourself, Taylor."

So what was her issue with animated movies? "I like movies about people, by people."

Naturally, Swift asked the SNL vet who she believed makes animated movies, to which Poehler saucily responded, "Tiny mice during the night. Duh."

Photos

Golden Globes 2020: Instagrams & Twitpics

Swift then responded, "It makes sense," before announcing the nominees.

Amy Poehler, Taylor Swift, 2020 Golden Globes, Show

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

And just like that a new comedy dream team was born!

The world-famous pop star's track "Beautiful Ghosts" from the Cats soundtrack is nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture at the ceremony, and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn was on hand to support her, though the two didn't walk the red carpet together. An insider told E! News that the couple later reunited inside The Beverly Hilton for the Golden Globes ceremony.

Our source spilled that once inside, Swift, a noted Game of Thrones fan, chatted Kit Harington, while Alwyn caught up with Harington's wife, Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, before the show officially began.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 11 PM. Catch the repeat show on 6 January at 7AM only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2020 Golden Globes , Taylor Swift , Amy Poehler , Awards , Apple News , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.