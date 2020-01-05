EXCLUSIVE!

Kerry Washington Gushes About Little Fires Everywhere and Working With Reese Witherspoon

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 6:22 PM

Get excited because 2020 is going to be a great year for television.

On the red carpet at the 2020 Golden GlobesE! News caught up exclusively with Kerry Washington on her upcoming Hulu show, Little Fires Everywhere.

The show, which is based on the book by the same name, casts Reese Witherspoonacross from Washington and Washington gushed about the experience.

"I'm doing it with Reese Witherspoon. We're starring in it together, we produced it together," she started. "I loved the book and I loved the show and I love her."

Ryan Seacrestasked for details around the plot and Washington continued that, "It's really about mothers. It's about how hard it is to be a mom and [when] sometimes your kids find comfort with people other than you."

She added that, "It's really about class and race and love and we play very different kinds of moms."

"Reese is extraordinary," she concluded, and we agree!

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

After seeing the first look for the series, we already know this show is going to be one we have to add to our queue. 

In the meantime, we're keeping tuned to the Golden Globes, where Washington's producing partner Witherspoon is up for a Golden Globes trophy for her work on The Morning Show.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 11 PM. Catch the repeat show on 6 January at 7AM only on E!

