The Succession Kiss Was the Major PDA Moment of the Golden Globes

If this were Succession and not real life then this would be a REALLY big deal.

But, alas, we do not live in the world of Waystar-Royco. We live in the real world, where Logan Roy and Roman Roy, aka Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin respectively, are very much two loving, friendly people. This was proven when Kieran leaned over their table at the 2020 Golden Globes to get a kiss from the Best Actor in a Drama series recipient.

And this wasn't just any kiss... it was a kiss on the lips! Roman would likely die from the experience, if not because his father has never showed any affection, then he'd die because Roman doesn't strike viewers as the warm heartfelt moment type of guy.

The rest of the Succession cast also received touches of affection from their family patriarch, but none as adoringly as that of Kieran.