Kate McKinnon's Tribute to Ellen DeGeneres at the 2020 Golden Globes Was Beyond Inspiring

Well, damn, Kate McKinnon. We didn't expect to cry so early on in the evening.

The Saturday Night Live star was tasked with paying tribute to Carol Burnett Award recipient Ellen DeGeneres at the 2020 Golden Globes, and McKinnon did that and then some.

In a perfect world—or maybe even this world—her speech, both personal and adulatory, funny and so, so touching, will melt many hearts and hopefully open more than a few minds.

"Carol Burnett has given us decades of laughter, tears, and a new sense of what's possible, so I would like to read a list of things that tonight's recipient Ellen DeGeneres has personally given me," McKinnon said.