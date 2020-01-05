Beyoncé Finally Makes Her 2020 Golden Globes Entrance and It's Pure Gold

If anyone can make a grand entrance, it's the one and the only Queen Bey.

To kick off the 2020 awards season and the 2020 Golden Globes, Beyoncémade a fashionably late entrance alongside Jay-Z in an absolutely breathtaking gown. After skipping out on the red carpet, the world-famous performer snuck in to The Beverly Hilton's ballroom just before the second hour of the show kicked off.

The Texas-born singer channeled her inner Nala from The Lion King in fitted black gown embellished with gold sleeves. She complemented the fierce look with gold statement earrings and a pin-straight 'do.

After all, the 38-year-old, also known as Sasha Fierce, is nominated tonight for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for her song "Spirit," co-written by Queen Bey herself and Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh from The Lion King. Though the honor ultimately went to "(I'm Gonna) Love Me" from Rocketman, that didn't stop the couple from having the time of their lives.