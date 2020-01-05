Beyoncé Finally Makes Her 2020 Golden Globes Entrance and It's Pure Gold

If anyone can make a grand entrance, it's the one and the only Queen Bey.

To kick off the 2020 awards season and the 2020 Golden Globes, Beyoncémade a fashionably late entrance alongside Jay-Z in an absolutely breathtaking gown. After skipping out on the red carpet, the world-famous performer snuck in to The Beverly Hilton's ballroom just before the second hour of the show kicked off.

The Texas-born singer channeled her inner Nala from The Lion King in fitted black gown embellished with gold sleeves.

After all, the 38-year-old, also known as Sasha Fierce, is nominated tonight for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for her song "Spirit," co-written by Queen B herself and Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh from The Lion King.

In the past, the singer and actress has also been nominated for a Golden Globe in 2007 for her role in Dreamgirls for Best Performance in a Musical or Comedy and that same year, her original song "Listen" for the same film was also nominated for an award.