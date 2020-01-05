EXCLUSIVE!

Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger and Nicole Kidman Are the Model of Girl Power at the Golden Globes

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:44 PM

They may have been in competition once they entered the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 5, but beforehand, it was nothing but love with some of Hollywood's A-list actresses' on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes.

Before heading into the esteemed ceremony, the official kickoff of the award season, Renée Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman all took a moment to gather together, hold hands, and just prop one another up. And E! News has the photo proof!

The moment was a beautiful reminder that even when you're competing, as Zellweger and Johansson were in this year in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama category for their work on Judy and Marriage Story, respectively, it's nothing but love. Kidman, for her part, is also nominated at this year's ceremony for her excellent work in the second season of HBO's Big Little Lies.

 

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Speaking with E! News' Ryan Seacrest after breaking free from her female BFFs, Zellweger opened up about finding the voice and mannerisms of the legendary Judy Garland in the biopic.

"I tried not to think about it. I never let myself think about it," she said about changing her voice to find Garland's distinctive drawl. "I just trusted the people who were teaching me what I needed to know and I jumped in."

As for how prevalent Garland was in her life prior to taking the role, she had this to day: "She was always there. She was just always there. you know how you have those people you look up to who kind of define your life as you grow up? She was the pinnacle, just the pinnacle."

Take a look at the three actresses' sweet moment below!

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 11 PM. Catch the repeat show on 6 January at 7AM only on E!

