Succession Wins Best TV Series, Drama, at the 2020 Golden Globes

The Roy family just keeps steamrolling the competition.

Succession, which recently concluded its second season, was named Best TV Series, Drama, at the 2020 Golden Globes, besting competition in a category that included Killing Eve, Apple TV+ newcomer The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and The Crown (but not the royally snubbed Game of Thrones).

"Thanks to HBO for their tremendous support," said creator and executive producer Jesse Armstrong, who listed all "who have given us such good support. For everyone else who works on the show. You know, it's a team show, and I am here as the representative to accept it on behalf of all of us. So, if you've ever appeared on the call sheet or in the titles of Succession—congratulations, we've won a Golden Globe!"