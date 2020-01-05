Ramy Youssef Wins His First-Ever Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
He made us laugh, he made us cry...
And tonight, Ramy Youssef is going home a winner in the category: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy. The 28-year-old actor just earned a 2020 Golden Globe award for his role on the Hulu series, Ramy. In fact, it marks his first nomination and win at the ceremony.
Considering how much praise he's received over the show and its moving story line, it only makes sense that he'd take home the coveted prize at the star-studded ceremony. And leave it to the funny man to crack a few jokes during his acceptance speech, which was still very much heartwarming and inspiring.
"Thank you so much so I would like to thank my god, Allahu akbar," he said, holding up his golden statue with a huge smile on his face. "This is thanks to god and to Hulu. Look, I know you guys haven't seen my show. Everyone is like, 'Is this an editor?'"
"We made a very special show about an Arab Muslim family living in New Jersey, and this means a lot, to be recognized on this level, I want to thank everyone who is involved, my co-creators, producers, my family, mom and dad," he continued.
Before closing his heartfelt speech, he added, "This means a lot thank you so much, appreciate it."
While the actor certainly earned tonight's win, this category was full of Hollywood's top stars. He was nominated amongst some tough competition, including Bill Hader (Barry), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Ben Platt (The Politian) and Paul Rudd (Living With Yourself).
With a roster of nominees this good, it wasn't too surprising to hear the 28-year-old actor pay tribute to his fellow peers during his acceptance speech. Well, kinda.
"My mom was rooting for Michael Douglas," he quipped. "Egyptians love Michael Douglas, I don't know if you know this."
Jokes aside, the Hulu star looked over-the-moon happy over his new award.
Congrats to Ramy on his much-deserved win!
