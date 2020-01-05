Gwyneth Paltrow, Joey King and More Turn Heads in OMG Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:14 PM
It's officially official: awards season is here.
The 2020 Golden Globes have commenced, and Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars sashayed along the famous red carpet on Sunday night serving bawdy and face.
And while some of our favorite stars went for the classic route, others pushed the style boundaries with daring designs and over-the-top ensembles that are certainly setting the tone for the rest of the major events slated this year.
Case in point: Billy Portertraipsed down the red carpet as if it were his runway wearing an all-white outfit that made him look oh-so-angelic. From the enchanting color to the feathery confection at his hem and the rhinestone details wrapped around his tailored blazer, this is a lewk to remember.
Most notably, Joey King set the fashion bar very high when she arrived wearing an optical-illusion design by Iris van Herpen. As if her daring piece wasn't eye-catching enough, the 20-year-old star dazzled everyone from head-to-toe. Her larger-than-life sleeves, white-hot heels and fresh-faced makeup certainly made a statement all on its own.
Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Jodie Comer, Cynthia Erivo and many other A-listers showed up and showed out tonight. To see who made us ooh and aah as they graced the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes, scroll through our gallery below.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The 20-year-old star traipses down the red carpet in an optical-illusion gown by Iris van Herpen. From the electrifying silhouette to the billowing sleeves, this design is gasp-worthy.
Shutterstock
While the Pose actor always slays the red carpet, he really went full force for the 2020 Golden Globes with his all-white design by Alex Vinash. From the feathery confection to the perfectly tailored blazer top and rhinestone details, this is a lewk to remember.
Shutterstock
One word: deceased. That's how Erivo made us feel after she (quite literally) dazzled on the red carpet wearing a pearl- and sequins-embellished gown by Thom Browne with a middle slit that had flowers embroidered on the inside of the gown.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Goop founder skips the slips and corsets and opts for a full-on sheer tulle gown that shows off her toned physique.
Shutterstock
J.Lo always stuns on the red carpet and this time is no different. The Hustlers star dons a multi-colored ballgown that features a white hem and massive bow that was perfectly wrapped up in vibrant shades of gold and emerald green.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Politician actress lights up the red carpet with her shimmery silver gown at the 2020 Golden Globes.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Blanchett looks like a ray of sunshine with her pastel yellow gown that features billowing sleeves and an even more eye-catching bodice!
Shutterstock
The 26-year-old star goes bright and bold for the star-studded ceremony in a bubblegum pink Giambattista Valli gown.
George Pimentel/WireImage
The Way Back actress knows how to make an entrance and her vibrant blue puffed sleeves and sheer black dress are doing all the talking on the red carpet!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Morning Show actress adds a fun splash of color to the red carpet with her feather-adorned gown that features a pastel shades of pink, peach, and coral.
Shutterstock
Elgort goes for the glitz and the glam with shimmery silver makeup that dazzle around his eyes. Now that's a lewk we'll be copping this year!
Shutterstock
Green with envy! Comer stuns in an emerald green gown at the awards ceremony, but it's not your average dress. From the puffed sleeves to the larger-than-life silhouette, this is an eye-catching design.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Coming up roses! Dever wows on the red carpet in her intricately embroidered Valentino dress that looks like a work of art.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Queer Eye star is serving bawdy and face with his black embroidered silk suit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Royal blues! The Big Little Lies actress makes the red carpet her runway with her sparkly blue and black design that looks straight out of a museum. The color-blocking and thigh-high slit are a chef's kiss!
Shutterstock
The Motherless Brooklyn actress dazzles on the red carpet in a vibrant yellow-gold number by Gucci that gives the Golden Globe trophy a run for its money.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The 25-year-old actress stuns in a princess-like lavender ballgown by Dior at the star-studded ceremony.
