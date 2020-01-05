Taylor Swift Shines at 2020 Golden Globes in Her Most Jaw-Dropping Look Yet

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:04 PM

Taylor Swift, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has arrived to the 2020 Golden Globes and we simply cannot calm down!

The "Lover" singer, who is up for an award at the ceremony tonight, just hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in a beautiful dress from Etro with Louboutin shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. The bright, colorful look was styled by her longtime stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer.

T.Swift is nominated in the Best Original Song – Motion Picture category at the 77th Golden Globe Awards for her Cats track "Beautiful Ghosts," which she wrote alongside renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

It was just last month that Swift took to social media to react to the exciting nomination. Alongside behind-the-scenes footage, Swift wrote to her fans, "I woke up today to the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe - it's so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I've ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA."

"I ended up spending many days on set watching the other performers do their scenes. Watching the character Victoria, played by @frankiegoestohayward inspired me so much and Beautiful Ghosts was the result," Swift continued. "Congrats to my co-writer and buddy 4 life Andrew Lloyd Webber. This is just purrfect."

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

The song is up against "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman, "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, "Spirit" from The Lion King, and "Stand Up" from Harriet.

If "Beautiful Ghosts" takes home the award tonight, it would be T.Swift's first-ever Golden Globes win. In total, this is the 30-year-old superstar's third Golden Globes nomination. She was previously nominated in the same category for "Safe & Sound" from The Hunger Games and "Sweeter Than Fiction" from One Chance.

It was just last year that Swift wowed the Golden Globes crowd when she stepped on the stage (in Atelier Versace!) to present at the ceremony alongside her Cats co-star, Idris Elba. In addition to presenting, Swift was also at the ceremony to support her longtime love, Joe Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated at the 2019 Golden Globes.

One of the categories T.Swift presented at last year's award show? Best Original Song! Be sure to check out the ceremony tonight on NBC to see if Swift takes home the award in that category! Until then, she her best Golden Globes looks below.

Taylor Swift, 2013 Golden Globe Awards

Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images

Red Carpet Stud

When Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosted the 2013 awards show, Taylor Swift was the subject of some of their jokes. Spoiler alert: She handled it like a pro. 

Taylor Swift, Golden Globes 2014

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pretty In Pink

Long before reputation was released, Taylor Swift attended the 2014 Golden Globes in style.

Taylor Swift, 2014 Golden Globe Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ready for T

And after the show it's the after party! Taylor Swift arrived in style for the 2014 InStyle and Warner Bros. 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party.

Jaime King, Lorde, Taylor Swift, 2015 Golden Globe Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Party On

Jaime King and Lorde met up with Taylor Swift at the 2015 InStyle and Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party.

Taylor Swift, Golden Globes Afterparty

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Hello Yellow!

Back in 2015, Taylor Swift attended the InStyle and Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party.

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globes, Megan Mullaly Instastory

Instagram

Spotted

Nobody knew Taylor Swift was coming to the 2019 Golden Globes until Will & Grace star Megan Mullaly spotted the singer backstage. 

Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, 2019 Golden Globes, Show

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Surprise

Look who's here! Alongside Idris Elba, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance to present two very special awards at the 2019 Golden Globes 

Taylor Swift, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shining Bright

For the 2020 Golden Globes, Taylor opted for a colorful, floral dress from Etro before enjoying the show with boyfriend Joe Alywn.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 11 PM. Catch the repeat show on 6 January at 7AM only on E!

