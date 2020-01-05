Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the 2020 Golden Globes

It's official!

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson posed for photos together on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, marking their first public appearance as a couple since it was first reported they were dating in late 2019.

The Barry star and The O.C. actress' new romance was first reported on in December when they were photographed getting drinks at a Starbucks in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with members of his family, and the former co-stars seemed to confirm their new relationship by walking the red carpet together.

The Saturday Night Live vet is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his turn on the critically acclaimed HBO series Barry, which also earned him a nomination last year, and it seems he has Bilson, who looked stunning in a black and gold gown with a lace bodice, as his good luck charm at the 77th annual ceremony.