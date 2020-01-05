EXCLUSIVE!

Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Dog Envy That Inspired Her Anniversary Present for Nick Jonas

  • By
    &

by Natalie Finn | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Don't tease us like that, Nick Jonas!

If there was even a chance that Nick and wife Priyanka Chopras' two dogs—her chihuahua mix Diana and his new German shepherd Gino—could be on this Golden Globes red carpet, we would have never forgiven them for not making it happen.

"We thought about bringing them tonight but they said no," Jonas joked with Ryan Seacrest on E! Live From the Red Carpet when the host asked if they traveled with their pups.

"They didn't get an invite," Chopra, who surprised Jonas with Gino for their first anniversary last month.

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

"He's the best," Jonas gushed about their new addition.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Diana Chopra, Gino Jonas, Dogs

Instagram

Asked what inspired her to add to their fur-baby brood, Chopra, dressed in an off-the-shoulder pink dress and a dazzling Bulgari diamond necklace, sorts explained, "Well, Nick suggested that he wanted a big pup. I have a little pup called Diana and I don't think she was enough for him. So he kept saying we also needed to get a German shepherd, and he kind of dropped [the hint] a little bit."

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Just think, two years ago Nick's date for the Golden Globes was brother Joe Jonas, and now he's got a wife surprising him with a dog...

No offense, Joe, but Nick looked a lot more smitten tonight.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 11 PM. Catch the repeat show on 6 January at 7AM only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Golden Globes , Priyanka Chopra , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Apple News , Nick Jonas , Couples , Awards , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.