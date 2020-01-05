Tiffany Haddish Reveals What It Will Take for Her to Host the Golden Globes (Hint: A "Substantial" Check)

Ricky Gervais hasn't even taken the stage at the 2020 Golden Globes yet, so it might be a little early to think about next year's host. But if you have Tiffany Haddish on your shortlist, well, she's got a list of demands.

Speaking with E! News' Guiliana Rancic on the red carpet ahead of the Sunday, Jan. 5 event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., the comedian and award show host veteran—she hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2018—admitted that she'd consider hosting the Globes or even next months' Oscars on one condition.

"Yes, I would love to. But I wouldn't that responsibility all on myself unless I was paid a substantial amount of money," she said. "If they want to pay me the normal rate, than I want a partner to do it with."

"So, you'd like to do it with someone?" G asked.

"Yes, I want to do it with somebody," she replied with a cheeky look on her face. "However you want to take that statement, take it that way."