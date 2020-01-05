Awkwafina Says She Typecasted Herself Before The Farewell at the 2020 Golden Globes

If you were surprised when Awkwafina starred in The Farewell, you're not alone. In fact, Awkwafina wasn't sure it was the role for her.

She's nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical movie, and when Ryan Seacrest asked if it was exciting to show another side of herself, she said it was actually a little difficult.

"It was a challenge for me, because I only saw myself as a type of role as well," she said.

"And The Farewell was very different in that way."

So what gave her the confidence to try something new?

"It wasn't a professional confidence. It was more of like, my whole life, I feel this character," she explained. "I feel what she's going through, and I relate to it. I think the beauty about it is that a lot of people did relate to it."