Taron Egerton Explains at the 2020 Golden Globes Why He Was Desperate to Play Elton John

If history repeats itself, Taron Egerton could have a very big night at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Last year Rami Malek won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for channeling Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and tonight Egerton easily end up winning for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for his performance as Elton John in Rocketman.

Which, as you presumably know by now, included doing his own singing.

Asked why he wanted to take on that considerable challenge, Egerton told Ryan Seacrest on E! Live From the Red Carpet, that he was, frankly, "desperate to do it."