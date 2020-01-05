Jennifer Aniston's 2020 Golden Globes Dress Will Have Morning Shows Talking

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:33 PM

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jennifer Aniston is kicking off award season in style!

On Sunday night, The Morning Show star arrived to the 2020 Golden Globes in one of her best red carpet looks yet.

While posing for photographers inside The Beverly Hilton, Jennifer worked a strapless black gown with a ruffled bodice and belt detail before enjoying a front-row seat at the star-studded show. As per usual, the A-lister's iconic loose waves were oh-so effortless next to the diamond necklaces she wore. 

It may just be a huge night for the actress who has received rave reviews for her performance as Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

Not only is Jennifer nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series Drama, but her Apple TV+ series could also walk away with Best TV Series Drama.

"I've been producing for the last 10 years," Aniston told E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. "My partner and I, when we started our company, it was at that moment when we were not finding roles and the pieces of material that we felt excited about. So you take matters into your own hands and we are now at this moment. It's incredible."

Win or lose, Jennifer can also look forward to seeing so many friends during the show.

In addition to possibly running into ex-husband Brad Pitt—his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scored a Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy nomination—Jennifer may have a mini Friends reunion with Christina Applegate.

The actress, who won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Amy Green on Friends, picked up a nomination at the 2020 Golden Globes for her work in Netflix's Dead to Me.

Guess there's nothing left to do but sit back and enjoy the show!

