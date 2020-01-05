Nick Viall and Demi Burnett Represent Bachelor Nation in Style at 2020 Golden Globes

Bachelor Nation has invaded the red carpet tonight!

During Sunday night's 2020 Golden Globes, all eyes were on actresses like Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston to see what they would wear.

But during the star-studded carpet, two other familiar faces popped up that turned more than a few heads for all the right reasons.

Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall scored an invite to the star-studded award show held at The Beverly Hilton—and he didn't come alone. The former Bachelor star invited Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett to the bash.

"Feeling Golden," Nick shared on Instagram before appearing on E! News' live stream with fellow Bachelor Nation member Wells Adams.