EXCLUSIVE!

Celebrities Urge Fans to Donate to Australia Wildfire Relief at the 2020 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

While it may be glitz and glam for the most part on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, plenty of celebrities aren't forgetting about the tragedy of Australia's current wildfires.

As celebrities paused to talk to the cameras, many continued to spread awareness on the wildfires, which to date have killed at least 23 people and millions of animals as well as caused the evacuations of over 100,000 people.

E! News correspondent Brad Goreski brought the issue to light in the pre-Golden Globes coverage, urging people to donate what they could to fire relief programs.

After talking about Nicole Kidmanand Keith Urban, who have donated $500,000 to the Australian Fire Relief, Groeski added, "We can't help but think of everything going on in Australia with the wildfires. You are all in our thoughts."

"Please donate, please read up online about what's happening over there," he continued. "It's a very serious situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to you, Australia."

Read

Kate Middleton, Naomi Watts and More Stars React to Deadly Australia Wildfires

Additional celebrities who have called out the issue include Pink, who is also donating $500,000 to firefighters fighting the blaze.

Throughout the night, we have no doubt we'll hear even more celebrities touch on the cause and how fans can help.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2020 Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.