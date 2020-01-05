Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Turn 2020 Golden Globes Into a Rare Date Night

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:11 PM
Westeros takes over Hollywood!
Game of Thrones stars and married couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made a rare public appearance together, walking the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5. Harington sported an all-black tuxedo with his infamous hair slicked back, while Leslie looked stunning in a beaded emerald green gown.
The private couple attended the first big awards show of 2020 as Harington, 33, was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Jon Snow in the final season of Game of Thrones, earning the HBO fantasy hit its only nomination at the Golden Globes.
Harington, who is currently working on Marvel's The Eternals with Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and former GOT co-star Richard Madden, is also set to present during the ceremony.
Their appearance at Globes was just one of the few times Harington and Leslie, who stars on CBS All-Access' The Good Fight, have been photographed together in public since Harington left a treatment center in London in June 2019 after getting some much-needed R&R following the conclusion of Game of Thrones.
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
At the time, his rep issued a statement, explaining, "Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."
On the red carpet at the Golden Globes Harington talked to Ryan Seacrest about life after Game of Thrones, admitting it's been challenging to detach from after playing Jon Snow for a decade.
"It's in retrospect you start loving it, you moan about it at the time," he said. "It does go by fast and it does and it was 10 years like that. And at the same time, not like that. It was this whole period of my life, which has been a big thing to detach from. It's taken a little while."
After Harington checked into a treatment center, an insider close to the GOT couple told E! News Leslie, 32, played a major part in helping Harington, saying, "She was very encouraging. Seeing Kit struggle was stressful for her, as well. She absolutely agreed that he needed to get some help so that he could feel better."
Harington and Leslie got married in June 208 after meeting and falling in love on the set of Game of Thrones in 2012 after she was cast as Ygritte, Jon Snow's wilding love interest.
