Fleabag's Andrew Scott Talks About the "Insane" Response to Hot Priest at the 2020 Golden Globes

Holy s--t, the Priest has arrived!

Fleabag's Hot Priest Andrew Scott blessed E! News with his presence on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, stopping to chat with Giuliana Rancic about the rabid response to his character and the Amazon Prime comedy.

The Irish star is nominated for his first Golden Globe in the category for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for his turn as the Priest (aka Hot Priest, per the Internet), the breakout star of the critically acclaimed series' second season, and his new movie 1917 is up for Best Drama.

Before season two of Fleabag debuted to critical acclaim, Scott admitted he had no idea just how massive the show (and his character) would become when he read the script just days before they began filming.

"I read it very late. Phoebe and I knew each other a long time ago...we worked together in the theater," he explained on the red carpet ahead of the big show.