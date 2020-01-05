Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 3:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

It's showtime!

And just like that, award season is officially here with the 2020 Golden Globes kicking off in just a matter of hours.

Held at The Beverly Hilton in sunny Southern California, this live award show promises plenty of star power, jokes from host Ricky Gervais and more than a few surprises.

For those not up to date with who is nominated, Marriage Story, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are among the top film nominees. As for the small screen, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable lead the TV nomination categories.

Before the awards are handed out, however, we have to talk about the fashion in our massive red carpet gallery updating throughout the night below.

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

From Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez to Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron, your favorite actors and actresses are scheduled to attend.

In fact, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are also rumored to be attending thanks to their Best Original Song–Motion Picture nominations. Basically, there's some fabulous fashion to admire all night long.

See every look from head-to-toe in our arrivals gallery updating throughout the night here.

Trending Stories

Latest News

Pierce Brosnan's Sons Are Golden Globe Ambassadors

Andrew Scott, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Fleabag's Andrew Scott Talks About the "Insane" Response to Hot Priest at the 2020 Golden Globes

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Cynthia Erivo Isn't Sure Why She Just Didn't Wear Jeans to the "Very Casual" 2020 Golden Globes

2020 Golden Globes: Wildcards

2020 Golden Globes: Leading Men

2020 Golden Globes: Trailblazers

Branded: Sir John, L'Oreal Shoot

Rock This Red Carpet Eye Look IRL: A Step by Step Guide

TAGS/ 2020 Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Entertainment , Style , Style Collective , Life/Style , Golden Globes , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.