Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

It's showtime!

And just like that, award season is officially here with the 2020 Golden Globes kicking off in just a matter of hours.

Held at The Beverly Hilton in sunny Southern California, this live award show promises plenty of star power, jokes from host Ricky Gervais and more than a few surprises.

For those not up to date with who is nominated, Marriage Story, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are among the top film nominees. As for the small screen, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable lead the TV nomination categories.

Before the awards are handed out, however, we have to talk about the fashion in our massive red carpet gallery updating throughout the night below.