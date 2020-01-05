Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Gets Sassy as They Welcome Another Dog

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 3:08 PM
Welcome to the family, Petey!
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend recently added a adorable rescue poodle mix puppy to their dog pack, with the help of Ellen DeGeneres. Teigen posted on her Instagram page on Sunday videos of their new addition, including a couple showing the pet with daughter Luna, 3. The fluffy light brown pup looks on with his blue eyes.
In one video, she carries the dog to her dad, asking, "John, would you like to hold her?" Sassy!
"I'm not John," he replies, trying to maintain a straight face. "I'm your dad."
In another video, Teigen asks their daughter, "Luna, who is this?" as the girl stares at the pup as he lies on a chair, while a dog crate is seen on the floor next to it.
"This is Petey!" Luna replies, petting his nose.
"Welcome to the family, petey! thank you @theellenshow and @wagmorpets for making us aware of this adorable little rescue family. this little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever!" Teigen wrote.
Petey also joins Teigen and Legend's 1-year-old son Miles and their pack of English and French bulldogs.
The family's other English bulldog Puddy passed away in 2018.
The Wagmor pet rescue organization recently shared a video of Petey's mom and her litter.
These babes got their shots yesterday. They all got a clean bill of health. In a few days they will be able to visit with potential adopters! Please don’t call or visit yet. The front desk has no info! We will keep everyone posted here!! @theellenshow #poodlesofinstagram #myrescue
"These babes got their shots yesterday," the group wrote. "They all got a clean bill of health. In a few days they will be able to visit with potential adopters! Please don't call or visit yet. The front desk has no info! We will keep everyone posted here!! @theellenshow #poodlesofinstagram #myrescue."
