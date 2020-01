Rita Wilson's Golden Globes Glam Squad Is Over 90 Minutes Late & She's Freaking Out

Talk about a bad hair (appointment) day!

While most of us can't wait for the 2020 Golden Globes to kick off, one celebrity is hoping to get a little more time before the ceremony starts.

Rita Wilson shared to both Twitter and Instagram that her hair and makeup team, which she says she booked back in September, haven't showed up yet!

The actress shared a selfie of herself to social media with the caption, "What you look like when your hair and makeup person is one and a half hours late even though you booked him in September. Will leave one hour to do hair and makeup."

She added separately on Twitter that they were an hour and twenty minutes late, but that was an hour ago, so there is a decent chance Wilson is currently lining her own eyes as we speak.

While having an MIA glam team would be stressful, the celeb mentioned on Twitter that she is, "Trying to be zen."