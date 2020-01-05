Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Make it a Date Night at His Pre-2020 Golden Globes Party

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 9:57 AM

Rami Malek could pick up yet another award at Sunday's 2020 Golden Globes, but regardless, he is still happy to party on and get well into the award show spirit with his special lady, Lucy Boynton!

The 38-year-old Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor and Yves Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vaccarello co-hosted Saint Laurent's pre-Golden Globe Awards party in Los Angeles on Saturday. Rami was accompanied by Lucy, his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and girlfriend of one year.

The two were also joined at the party by the actor's sister, Jasmine Malek, an ER doctor.

Rami wore a black suit and Lucy sported a black and silver pinstriped blazer mini dress, black chunky sandals and a thick leopard-print headband over her blonde bob.

Other celebrity guests included models Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber, as well as Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade.

The party was one of several pre-Golden Globes bashes that took place this weekend. 

Earlier in the day, Rami attended the Gold Meets Golden event.

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, 2020 Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton

The lovebirds appear at Saint Laurent's pre-Golden Globes party, which the actor co-hosted.

Rami Malek, Jasmine Malek, 2020 Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Rami Malek and Jasmine Malek

The actor appears with his sister at Saint Laurent's pre-Golden Globes party, which he co-hosted.

Ashley Grace, Topher Grace

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Topher Grace and Wife Ashley

The two announce her pregnancy with their second child at the Art of Elysium event.

Adam Driver, Leonardo DiCaprio, Pre-Golden Globes Party 2020, BAFTA Tea Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BAFTA

Adam Driver and Leonardo DiCaprio

The two hang out at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party, sponsored by Heineken, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. DiCaprio was very popular at the party and many approached him for chats and pics. Before he left, he was spotted tapping Driver on the shoulder and giving him a hug goodbye.

Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber, 2020 Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber

The model arrives at Saint Laurent's pre-Golden Globes party.

Bella Hadid, Pre-Golden Globes Party 2020, The Art of Elysium

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Bella Hadid

The model sports black leather at the Art of Elysium event.

Awkwafina, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Awkwafina

The Farewell star makes us want to say hello with her mixed patterned dress.

Kaia Gerber, 2020 Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Kaia Gerber

The model strikes a pose at Saint Laurent's pre-Golden Globes party.

Antonio Banderas, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Antonio Banderas

Banderas looks ultra chic in a relaxed suit and colorful shirt.

Laura Dern, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Laura Dern

The Big Little Lies actress goes bright and bold for the special occasion.

Beanie Feldstein, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

The Booksmart star looks red hot, hot, hot in her fun and fabulous dress. The matching heels and lipstick are a chef's kiss.

Billy Porter, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Billy Porter

Strike a pose! The actor shows up and shows out in a dazzling design and equally statement-making hat.

Cynthia Erivo, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Cynthia Erivo

She's beauty and she's grace. The actress looks effortlessly elegant in this all-white design.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Gold Meets Golden

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Josh Dallas & Ginnifer Goodwin

The real-life Once Upon a Time married couple walks the red carpet at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event presented by the Coca Cola company. Inside, they were spotted drinking and chatting with guests, and also held hands throughout the afternoon.

Gabrielle Union, 2020 Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Gabrielle Union

The actress appears at Saint Laurent's pre-Golden Globes party.

Gillian Anderson, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Lady in red! Anderson keeps things effortlessly elegant with her fiery red design.

Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig & Saoirse Ronan

A fabulous reunion!

Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher

The couple that attends parties together, stays together.

Joey King, Hunter King, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Joey King & Hunter King

The dynamic duo pose together on the red carpet in seemingly matching designs.

Nicole Kidman, Gold Meets Golden

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nicole Kidman

The Oscar winner poses on the red carpet at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event.

Kaitlyn Dever, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

The 23-year-old Golden Globe nominee keeps things simple yet edgy with her all-black (and oh-so-bold) ensemble.

Storm Reid, Gold Meets Golden

Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

Storm Reid

The actress strikes a pose at the 7th annual Gold Meets Golden pre-Golden Globes event, which took place at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Los Angeles. Inside, she was spotted snacking on food from The Caviar Club before signing a gold BMW for charity.

Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Gold Meets Golden

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ben Platt & Zoey Deutch

The two pose on the red carpet at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event presented by The Coca-Cola Company.

Jodie Comer, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jodie Comer

Pretty in pink! The 26-year-old star lights up the red carpet in a vibrant pink blouse and sleek pants.

Craig Robinson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Jodie Turner-Smith & Craig Robinson

The actress and new wife of Joshua Jackson, who is reportedly pregnant with their first child, greets the actor at W magazine's pre-2020 Golden Globes party in celebration of its Best Performances issue, on stands Feb. 4, 2020.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lakeith Stanfield, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith & Lakeith Stanfield

The newlyweds, who are reportedly expecting their first child, appear with the actor and rapper at W magazine's party.

Rami Malek, Gold Meets Golden

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rami Malek

The Oscar winner appears at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event at the Virginia Robinson Gardens.

Joey King, Fashion Police Widget, Gold Meets Golden

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Joey King

The Golden Globe-nominated star of The Act appears at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event sponsored by Beverly Hills BMW and FASHWIRE. Inside, she was spotted taking selfies with several Paralympic athletes.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith & Ellen Pompeo

The newlyweds, who are reportedly expecting their first child, appear with the Grey's Anatomy star at W magazine's party.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith

The newlyweds, who are reportedly expecting their first child, strike a pose at W magazine's party.

Joey King, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Joey King

The star of Hulu's The Act strikes a pose at W magazine's party.

Antonio Banderas, Quentin Tarantino, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W Magazine

Antonio Banderas & Quentin Tarantino

The actor greets the director at the W magazine party.

Chris Evans, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Chris Evans

The Captain America and Avengers star is all smiles at W magazine's party.

Rain Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine

Rain Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara

The Joker actor appears with his sister and fiancée at W magazine's pre-2020 Golden Globes party in celebration of its Best Performances issue, on stands Feb. 4, 2020.

Adam Driver, Ana de Armas, Pedro Almodovar, Margaret Qualley, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W Magazine

Adam Driver, Ana de Armas, Pedro Almodóvar & Margaret Qualley

The stars mingle at the W magazine party.

Craig Robinson, Lakeith Stanfield, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W Magazine

Craig Robinson & Lakeith Stanfield

The stars party at W magazine's bash.

This year, Rami is nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Mr. Robot for the third time. Last year, he won his first Golden Globe, for his performance in the film Bohemian Rhapsody. Check out a full list of Golden Globe nominations.

The 2020 Golden Globes will air live from the Beverly Hilton on Sunday on NBC at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

