Topher Grace and His Wife Ashley Hinshaw Are Expecting Baby No. 2

2020 is off to a great start for Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw!

On Saturday, the longtime couple dazzled on the red carpet at the Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual celebration in Los Angeles.

And while the ceremony was filled with fierce fashion and an even more fabulous guest list (Bella Hadid, Marilyn Manson, Jack Black and many more were in attendance), it was the Grace's who made a huge splash at the fanciful affair.

The About Cherry actress and her hubby are expecting their second child together! The 31-year-old star even showed off her growing baby bump when she walked the red carpet with the 41-year-old actor.

Ashley dazzled in a whimsical baby blue floral dress, and was cradling her bump during her step and repeat. As if that weren't cute enough, the That '70s Show alum was smiling from ear-to-ear as he posed by his wife.

At the event, Topher even addressed the big elephant in the room and announced the exciting news.